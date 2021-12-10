KINGSPORT — The collective churches of Church Circle will present the fourth annual Come to Bethlehem: A Living Nativity event in downtown Kingsport on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m.
This is a drive-thru event with a pedestrian path offered. The only vehicle entrance will be East Sullivan Street from the intersection of East Sullivan and Center Streets.
All streets feeding into the event lineup route will be closed. There will be a right- hand only turn exiting Church Circle and all vehicles must exit on Clinchfield Street.
Parking is available at any of the Church Circle churches for those utilizing the pedestrian path. The path entrance will be on East Sullivan Street.
All road closures and traffic detours will be in place by 4:30 p.m. and will remain closed through the duration of the event. Directional signage for the event entrance will also be in place.