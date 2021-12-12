Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
One of my favorite things about Christmas is the outpouring of generosity toward others. I see it as a golden opportunity to discover something about giving that I desperately want everyone to know: Giving is rewarding to the giver, as well as the recipient. I learned this when I was 9.
The children from our class at Oakwood Forest Christian Church took a trip to Appalachian Christian Village in Kingsport. The goal was to spend an afternoon playing games with the residents, enjoying each other’s company. I did not want to go, given that this cut in on my
cartoon-watching time.
We spent the time in a recreation room together, playing bingo and other games. At first, I was wary; my kid radar was going off at the sight of non-normal humans, hunched over with age, wrinkled and weathered by life. Many were wheelchair-
bound or walked with extreme care over metal walkers.
Over the time we spent together, I came to see the light in their eyes. As they interacted with us, it was as if they came to life, no longer sitting there like sculptures, but becoming animated as the games progressed. That was the day these people who lived in the nursing homes became real to me. Later, I would learn to look for the spark of humanity in the eyes of everyone I met, no matter where they came from or how they differed from me. You could say that I “gave my time” that afternoon at the nursing home, but I think I walked away with more than I had when I came.
“So when you give to the needy, do not announce it with trumpets, as the hypocrites do in the synagogues and on the streets, to be honored by others. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward in full. But when you give to the needy, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing, so that your giving may be in secret. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you.” (Matthew 6: 2-4)
When you give, you may be surprised at what God blesses you with. Often, what you walk away with changes you and becomes a part of you. It cannot be taken from you, and is worth more than gold.
Merry Christmas!
Mike Beverly is pastor at Indian Springs Christian Church in Kingsport.