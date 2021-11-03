Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
Sometimes — most of the time — the Lord surprises me with the things I sense Him say as I pray. Last week I asked Him the question I ask most every morning: God, what do You want me to know? His response: Rethink bravery.
We have all heard about heroes who run into burning buildings to rescue trapped victims or courageous folks who stand up to armed robbers. You may remember hearing the story several years ago about David Bowery, a Kingsport native, who was at Riverfront Restaurant when he saw a child floundering in the river after falling from the bank; she was being swept away. Without hesitation, David jumped in and rescued the child. That was incredibly brave.
When God invited me to rethink bravery, it wasn’t to dismiss or demean what I understood, but to expand my definition. I sensed Him say: Your definition isn’t wrong, but do you know what else is brave? Telling the truth, loving recklessly and walking in forgiveness. These things take courage.
Telling the truth takes courage — especially when we think of it in terms of telling the truth to God. This, by the way, is confession. It is a brave act when we are willing to say to God how we truly feel: that is unfair, Lord; I don’t trust You to come through in this situation; I feel like You have forgotten me, Jesus. When we are brave enough to tell the truth, God always meets us with applause. He comes near and gives us His perspective and helps us realign our thinking.
Loving recklessly is also very brave. When we love with our whole heart, we leave ourselves open and vulnerable. Yet, this is the way of Jesus: loving without agenda or expectation, loving everyone and believing we are ALL image-bearers of God.
And it is a plucky person who can walk in forgiveness, trusting God to take care of vengeance. For too long the enemy has offered up the lie that forgiving those who wrong us is weak; that if we forgive, we cower to the offender. Nothing is further from the truth. I have a friend who says, “The one who forgives is the most powerful person in the room.” It is brave — and obedient — to let a person off your hook and put them on God’s hook trusting that He will see to justice.
I pray that you and I grow in bravery today. Jesus tells us in John 16:33, “You will have suffering in this world.” I used to really dislike that verse, that is until I shifted my focus to the next part and let it settle into my being. He continues, “Be courageous! I have conquered the world.” In other words, rethink bravery because the power to be brave comes from the Lord and it is yours.
Kim Wheeler is adult ministry director at Christ Fellowship in Kingsport.