To my 8-year-old mind, Saturday mornings existed for only one thing: Saturday morning cartoons. I would get up early, still in pajamas, and settle in front of the television with heaping bowls of cereal, intending to watch every hour of kid-oriented programming until the boring adult stuff came on around noon.
My parents had other plans. “Turn the television off. Put on some grubby clothes. We are going to the garden.” The garden! Ugh! The garden was in Indian Springs. There we planted long rows of corn, beans, potatoes, tomatoes, squash and a little of everything else. During dry spells, we watered the garden. Other times, we treated our crops for pests. And the weeding! I struggled to differentiate the crops from the weeds. The garden was hot and exposed in the sun. There were bugs, and worst of all, there wasn’t a Saturday morning cartoon in sight. All I saw was a chore. But there was something good waiting for me in the future.
Sometime in the late summer I sat with my mother in the shade, snapping green beans and talking as we prepared our bounty of food for canning. I have to admit, it felt good growing something from the ground and placing it on the dinner table. I would walk into the basement and admire the heaps of potatoes we dug out of the earth ourselves and peek in the freezer at the bags of frozen corn on the cob. It was all strangely satisfying.
“And let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due season we will reap, if we do not give up.” (Galatians 6:9)
Some people think serving others is a kind of unrewarding chore; a waste of one’s time and energy. Paul writes the churches in Galatia to let them know the results come later. The important thing in the moment is to not quit doing good. A lot of people quit too soon. Too many people have not been able to understand the importance of participation in the life of the church.
I’m not just talking about attendance. Those who act as greeters, take attendance, prepare communion, work in the nursery and sing in the choir or play on the worship team know a secret! They know that the results come in time, like a bountiful harvest. Try it! You’ll see what I mean.
Mike Beverly is pastor at Indian Springs Christian Church in Kingsport.