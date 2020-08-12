Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
You may have noticed around our area this summer that there have been numerous — a dozen or more — afternoon and early evening rainbows beautifully arched in the sky against the background of departing thunderstorms. Their glorious display evokes pause to say, “Wow!” and “O, my!” It’s a good feeling.
As to Noah, rainbows are to us God’s reminder that He keeps His promises. Oh, how we need some reminders in these extraordinary days of stress and anxiety. Perhaps the timing of God’s artisanship displayed is providential for the times at hand.
Indeed, it is a pause of refreshment to be reminded that God is faithful. Jeremiah proclaims, “Great is Thy faithfulness” (Lamentations 3:23). Paul said, “Faithful is He who calls you” (1 Thessalonians 5:24). The Bible is overflowing with the promises of God. Trusting them brings life-lifting, heart-healing and soul-strengthening reassurance, especially in seasons of trial, trouble and tribulation. And reassurance is what we so desperately need in these days, weeks and months.
The COVID-19 epidemic has many living in retreat, unable to find rest by night and strength by day. A reassuring word is their crying need. The need is met by the Word of God. Moreover, the need is met by Him who is the Living Word — Jesus Christ. Scripture says, “As many as are the promises of God, in Jesus they are ‘Yes’; therefore, also through Him is our ‘Amen’ to the glory of God through us.” (II Corinthians 1:20).
Meeting Jesus is an encounter with God’s promises made sure. He is revealed in Scripture, He reaches through the storm clouds of COVID-19, and He is “writ large” in every experience when souls meet Him as Lord. Jesus is God’s living rainbow of truth, assurance, and reassurance. In His radiance, the glory of God is revealed.
The next time you see a rainbow in the sky, pause to say, “Wow!” and “O, my!” It’s a pause that refreshes. But when you meet Jesus in life, bow to pray, “Yes!” and “Amen!” It’s the pause that saves.
Ed Clevinger is minister of Grace Christian Church in Kingsport.