Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
In the Bible, the book of Ephesians (6:10-17) encourages us to be “strong in the Lord and in His mighty power” and that we should “put on the full armor of God” so that we can take a stand against the “devil’s schemes.”
The Bible teaches us that our struggle is not against “flesh and blood” but “against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.” The Bible indicates the opponents mankind faces are “spiritual forces of evil” from the “dark world” who don’t fight fairly!
How can we fight this kind of battle when the odds appear stacked against us? Let’s see what the Bible says!
Ephesians 6:13 (NIV) says this: “Therefore put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand.”
When you read about the “full armor,” you realize each piece serves a purpose and is an important aspect of our Christian qualities and walk (Ephesians 6:14-17): “Stand firm then, with the belt of truth buckled around your waist, with the breastplate of righteousness in place, and with your feet fitted with the readiness that comes from the gospel of peace. In addition to all this, take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one. Take the helmet of salvation and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God.”
Each piece of the armament represents qualities we should have that will help us stand against the “devil’s schemes.”
We can know “truth” through reading the Bible and applying the passages to our lives. As we know God and His Son Jesus Christ, and have the Spirit within us, and follow instruction provided by the Bible, we can make good decisions that will assist us with a “righteous” lifestyle. As we know Jesus Christ as our personal Lord and Savior, we may have the “gospel of peace” and Christ-like qualities within us. “Faith” in God and knowing He loves us can protect us from the “devil’s schemes.”
The “helmet of salvation” relates to knowing Jesus Christ as our Lord and personal Savior and the protection this provides through growing with Him. The sword of the Spirit is God’s Holy Word, which we should read daily and incorporate into our memory, as it will provide us with wisdom and guidance.
Sometimes life may not be a fair fight and, as we head out the door each day, we are faced with many challenges and difficulties. Sometimes the adversity we face is not due to any wrongdoing on our part; it may be secondary to the “devil’s schemes.” In order to stand a chance against the “powers of the dark world,” put on the full armor of God daily! Many blessings to you!
James Reasor is an author and volunteer chaplain with Ballad Health.