Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Galatians 5:13: “For you have been called to live in freedom, my brothers and sisters. But don’t use your freedom to satisfy your sinful nature. Instead, use your freedom to serve one another in love.”
When my daughter, Abbey, was younger, she and a friend set a Rubbermaid container on a skateboard. The friend climbed inside, and Abbey snapped on the lid. As they had agreed, Abbey gave the container a push and her friend careened down the driveway, across the street, jumped the curb, and landed in the neighbor’s yard — the lid popping off only when the container hit the ground. They filmed the whole thing and sent it to me with a text that said: “Look what we can do!” How many of us have said, “Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should”?
The girls thought about nothing except how much fun it would be to zip down the driveway and sail through the air. They wanted to do something they thought was a good idea, and they didn’t stop to weigh the possible ramifications. They didn’t consider the anger of their parents, the concern of the neighbors, or the fear of a driver that could have hit them as they crossed the street. For the sake of doing what they wanted, they dismissed the impact their words and actions could have on everyone around them.
Freedom is a beautiful thing. It is literally defined as: the power to act as one pleases. This is an extraordinary gift from Jesus, who came to fulfill the law and establish a new way of living apart from rules, rituals and regulations. But this freedom was never meant to justify selfish desires, hurt another person, or put ourselves in danger.
Instead, the purpose of freedom in Christ is to serve others. Although it may seem counterintuitive in some situations, we do this by loving people; by thinking more of them than we think of ourselves. In other words, we are not free so that we can be reckless with our actions, spew words to make a point, or trample others with our preferences. We are free so that we can put others first, see people the way God sees them, and love them in a way that reflects the Father’s heart.
Kim Wheeler is adult ministry director at Christ Fellowship in Kingsport.