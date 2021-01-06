Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Prayer in the Hebrew Bible is described as an evolving means of interacting with God. In Wesleyan theology, it may be called a “means of grace” by which a more clear understanding of the Lord’s will can be revealed. It has been said that prayer changes things. However, the real and visible change may often come to the person offering petitions of confession, intercession and thanksgiving.
Scripture teaches that we are to do everything with prayer. We are instructed in Philippians chapter 4 to not worry about anything. We are to tell God what we need, and be thankful for what has already been received. Another scripture says whoever comes to the Lord (prayer) must believe that God exists and rewards those who diligently seek God. (Hebrews chapter 11)
In the passage from Psalm 86, David acknowledges his own poverty and need for God. He seeks divine protection and confesses a personal desire for mercy. He is asking for restoration of joy. You and I may identify with those who have things of material value, but continue to feel empty and alone. Jesus taught that a person’s life does not consist of the abundance of things possessed. We can discover life’s full joy by trusting our Creator God and believing that all things are possible through faith.
David was convinced of God’s love for all people. In verse 9, he says, “ All the nations you have made will come and worship before you, Lord; they will bring glory to your name. You are great and do marvelous deeds; you alone are God.”
David, who was known as a man after God’s own heart, wanted to rely on the faithfulness of God and possessed a teachable spirit. In our Christian liturgy, we confess that we have not loved God with our whole heart and have not loved our neighbors. We have failed to be an obedient church. Then our prayer is for forgiveness and unity with God and others around us. In order to do this with honesty and transparency, we must rely on the faithfulness of God and strive for an undivided heart. We can live in the assurance that all goodness abides in God, and our lives are hidden in that goodness.
The prayer of David concludes by once again trusting in mercies that are new every morning. He does not fear earthly enemies and offers thanks that God is his comfort. May we have that same assurance that God loves everyone unconditionally and extends comfort to all who are in need.
Will Shewey is pastor of Shades of Grace United Methodist Church in Kingsport.