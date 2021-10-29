KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Homeless Ministry has made significant strides in recent months toward opening and staffing its overnight shelter and day center in downtown Kingsport.
The nonprofit organization has raised 70% of its fundraising goal, purchased the building for its new facility and soon plans to advertise for the executive director’s position.
The ministry is not completely over the hump, but it’s made exciting progress these past two months, said Don Royston, treasurer of the Kingsport Homeless Ministry.
“We’re just blessed the Lord has this in his hands and we’re going to make it happen,” he said.
THE LATEST UPDATES
The Kingsport Homeless Ministry has been working for more than a year to create a homeless shelter in the downtown area.
In June, the ministry announced it had secured a building at 700-710 E. Sullivan St. to serve as its new day center, overnight shelter and rehabilitation facility — now called Grace House Kingsport.
At that time, ministry officials said they had hoped to close on the building within 75 days. Then in September, the ministry launched a $600,000 fundraising effort on GoFundMe, with the funds going toward the purchase of the building, its renovation and furnishings and the salaries of the staff.
Royston said the ministry has raised about 70% of its fundraising goal with zero government money.
“We closed on our building two weeks ago,” Royston said. “We now own it. Now, we’re waiting on the architect to help us out on the drawings for the sprinkler system, the handicapped improvements, additional bathrooms and a fire escape.”
ABOUT THE PROJECT
Once complete, the homeless shelter will have a day center on the first floor and space for 35 to 40 beds upstairs — half for men and half for women. The facility will not have a kitchen, nor will it accommodate families or children, since such offerings already exist in Kingsport.
Registered sex offenders will not be allowed to stay overnight at the shelter.
On the first floor, the Kingsport Homeless Ministry plans to offer space for various support agencies such as social workers, mental health professionals, drug and alcohol counselors and any others whose mission is to help the homeless.
Right now, the next step on the project is completing the architectural drawings and hiring an executive director, which Royston said should be done within the next 45 days.
“An ad has been approved to hire somebody and we’re starting to advertise for that position so they’re in the middle of all of the planning processes. We want to be able to open it as soon as we get the go-ahead,” Royston said. “We’re not over the finish line yet, but there’s excitement that’s out there and people know it’s going to happen.”
For more information on the Kingsport Homeless Ministry, go to www.ktphm.org. If you wish to donate to the project, go to www.gofundme.com and search for “Kingsport Homeless Ministry.”