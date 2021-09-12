Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
Sept. 11, 2001 … As with the bombing of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, so too 9/11 is “a day that will live in infamy.” President Franklin D. Roosevelt labeled the former as such; the latter follows suit. Almost everyone who is older than 24 or 25 remembers where they were on that day. It was one of those history-altering events.
So, 20 years have come and gone since terrorists commandeered four commercial aircraft and turned them into ballistic missiles, targeting the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and it is believed, either the White House or the U.S. Capitol building. Passengers on the fourth jet overpowered the terrorists, and the plane crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. A total of 2,966 people were killed, along with several hundred first responders who died in heroic rescue operations. More than 10,000 were seriously injured. The emotional pain and suffering of untold numbers, then and now, are incalculable.
It ushered in the so-called “War on Terror,” and it was the beginning of our surveillance society. Life on a global scale has never been quite the same. And, as of this writing, it appears terrorists have reconstituted themselves in the country of Afghanistan more powerfully than ever. A great humanitarian disaster has been unleashed. Afghanistan is now a nation of hostages; moreover, American troops and Afghan citizens, especially Christians, have already been killed. So, with this weekend’s 20th anniversary of Patriot Day, it is one of the ugliest, most gut-wrenching ironies in American history that terrorists in Afghanistan are fully back to where they started in 2001. It is a tearful reality. And tearful realities beg for prayerful responses.
Prayer response is precisely what International Christian Concern reported is happening right now among Afghan Christians. A CBN posting of Aug. 16, 2021, noted “church leaders (in Afghanistan) are dealing with crisis through prayer.” Also, on Aug. 16, from another venue of crisis due to an almost simultaneous earthquake and hurricane, Haitian Christians pleaded with the world for prayer (USA Today). In addition, Gulf Coast residents are in dire straights following Hurricane Ida. Prayers are desperately needed for families of the dead and missing.
Too often prayer is counted as the least people can do — when, in reality, it is the most and best they can do. Moreover, sometimes it is all they can do.
Tragically, some in our culture resent Christians calling for prayer in times of crisis, dismissing or rejecting it as a viable remedy for the world’s ills. To be sure, prayer flowed freely and frequently in the days, weeks and months following 9/11. On Sunday, Sept. 16, 2001, churches all over America soared in attendance. Sanctuaries were full. Faith was affirmed. Tears were shed. Prayers were lifted. It was a prayerful response to a tearful reality.
Many of the realities of 2021 are tearful. In addition to the crises in Afghanistan, Haiti and along the Gulf Coast, COVID-19 is once again on the rise. And it is such realities that so often prompt the folded-hand, bowed-head and bent-knee response of prayer. The wonderfully awesome discovery is prayer becomes the response that turns weakness into strength. Indeed, it is the moment when weakness is strength.
Prayer is not a gesture of last resort. To the contrary, it is our first and primary resource. That is why Scripture urges prayer as a means of endurance, perseverance, and steadfastness:
— “With all prayer and petition pray at all times in the Spirit.” (Ephesians 6:18)
— “Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God.” (Philippians 4:6)
— “Devote yourselves to prayer.” (Colossians 4:2).
Let us be reminded of the enduring truth, “The battle is won at prayer.” That’s what William Walford discovered by the testimony of his classic 1845 hymn: “In seasons of distress and grief, my soul has often found relief. And oft’ escaped the tempter’s snare, By thy return SWEET HOUR OF PRAYER.”
Remembering 2001, living in 2021, and for all the times ahead, may every tearful reality compel a prayerful response.
Ed Clevinger is minister of Grace Christian Church in Kingsport.