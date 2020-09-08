Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
When I am weighed down by worry or stress, I pray. That’s what most people of faith do; we pray. But, sometimes, the weight of what is happening in the world makes me so soul sick and tired that I can’t think of the words to pray. In those times, I am grateful for the words of the Apostle Paul, “The Spirit helps us in our weakness; for we do not know how to pray as we ought, but that very Spirit intercedes with sighs too deep for words.” (Romans 8:26)
In moments of desperation and grief, in our weakness, the Spirit helps us. We are NOT alone. The Spirit of the God who lived, died and was resurrected for us is praying with us and through us. Paul tells us that God reads our hearts, and the Spirit prays for us according to the will of God.
But prayer is not only about our needs. Paul reminds us that believers in the resurrected Lord are part of the unfolding redemption of all of creation, and part of the role we play is through prayer. When we are confronted with news of war in too many places to list; and addictions devastating our communities; and earthquakes, fires, floods and hurricanes; and homeless and hungry people in every country on the face of the earth, we do not know how to pray as we ought. The tragedy can overwhelm us.
Prayer can be a cry of desperation asking for help from our Heavenly Father, but prayer is much more. Prayer is a ministry to which each follower of Christ is called. Prayer is a life oriented toward God, a life centered in and focused on God. Prayer does not require pretty words. It is often wordless. It is openness and receptiveness. And prayer is hope. Not a wish. Wishes are insubstantial.
Hope is what we have in Christ. Hope is the strong knowledge that the God, who, through great love, began to redeem creation will not stop loving and healing this creation until the work is complete. Our hope is trust in the character of God. We know that the God who sacrificed himself for us will not abandon us.
The Rev. Elaine Ruth is pastor at First United Methodist Church in Surgoinsville.