Hear, O Lord, when I cry aloud,
Be gracious to me and answer me!
“Come,” my heart says, “seek his face!”
Your face, Lord, do I seek.
Do not hide your face from me.
— Psalm 27:8-9
“Do not hide your face from me.” We know the feeling behind that prayer, maybe this year more than ever. We’re in another season of hidden faces, of careful distances kept between one another. Many of us with loved ones in hospitals and nursing homes long to see them again safely face-to-face. I miss simply sharing a smile with the patients and families I visit. What do we miss when faces are partially obscured? What can that teach us about God’s presence?
“Do not hide your face from me.” That plea appears numerous times in the Bible. For example, Psalm 13:1 says, “How long, O Lord? Will you forget me forever? How long will you hide your face from me?” Psalm 31:16 says, “Let your face shine upon your servant; save me in your steadfast love.” And Job, in the midst of his suffering, prays to God, “Why do you hide your face, and count me as your enemy?” (Job 13:24).
Because God is spirit, using such a human image can help us relate to God. Asking God to show his face is a way of asking God to pay attention, just as we might ask someone to turn and look us in the eye. Many of the Bible verses about God’s “hidden face” have to do with feeling the weight of our sins, and the misery of feeling far from God. I don’t know if God actually distances himself from us, but I know that feeling is real.
Maybe the heart of this longing to see God’s face reflects our deep desire to see for ourselves the One who loves us best. When one of his disciples asks to see God the Father, Jesus responds, “Have I been with you for so long a time and you still do not know me, Philip? Whoever has seen me has seen the Father.” (John 14:9)
We know that masks and physical distancing help protect our neighbors and ourselves. Could those signs of safety prompt us to pray for those whose faces we miss? The blessing offered in Numbers 6:24-26 may be the blessing they most need today: “The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face to shine upon you, and be gracious to you; the Lord lift up his countenance upon you, and give you peace.”
