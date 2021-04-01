Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Ephesians 6:18-19: “Praying always with all prayer and all supplication in the Spirit, and watching thereunto with all perseverance and supplication for all saints; And for me, that utterance may be given unto me, that I may open my mouth boldly, to make known the mystery of the gospel.”
Ephesians 6:24: “For which I am an ambassador in bonds: that therein I may speak boldly, as I ought to speak.”
Paul wrote this letter to the Ephesians while he was in prison, which is the first of his four prison letters. The apostle Paul always amazes me in the courage, fearlessness and boldness he displayed in his letters and sermons, and in person, in perils and dangers he faced preaching the Holy Word of God.
How does he describe prayer? Praying always, continually and having an attitude of prayer: always ready to pray — anywhere, anytime, anyplace. What is he telling us? To run with the gospel, not just telling someone now and then about Christ, but to continually proclaim the gospel of Jesus Christ to everyone. What was his main goal? To make known the mystery of the gospel to you, me and everyone who ever heard or read any of his epistles or letters. Most amazing in verse 6:20, he proclaims he is an ambassador, in chains. In prison, no matter what they threaten him with, he prays to continually speak the gospel boldly, without fear or reprobation.
Can you imagine this spiritually dynamic man of God singing praises and proclaiming the gospel in a deep, dark dungeon? Most likely in such a loud voice that everybody could hear him praying to the Holy Spirit to place his captors and his fellow prisoners under conviction of the Holy Ghost that they too may be saved by the blood of Jesus Christ.
We see people all the time wearing T-shirts that say “No fear.” If anyone earned this T-shirt, it was Paul.
As pastor to the very poor and homeless, I can honestly say I see people on a day-to-day basis proclaim the gospel of Jesus Christ without fear. Most of the men who proclaim Christ are certainly survivors, strong men with a strong will to survive. Many of them have cried bitter tears as they’ve laid on my shoulder and soaked my shirt with tears of remorse, sorrow and the joy of knowing they have a place in heaven. I don’t mean to leave out any of the women, for there is no difference in their strong will and dedication to Christ. I just love to see the boldness and the courage of a man as he cries and proclaims his love for our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
I pray for this same boldness to preach the gospel wherever I may be, to include legalistic Christians, grace-written Christians, atheists, Satanists, and the rich and poor alike. For I know my Redeemer lives!
Robert S. Buchanan is pastor for Hunger First in Kingsport.