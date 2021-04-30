Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
I was in the fourth grade at George R. Stuart Elementary School in Cleveland, Tennessee. My teacher, Miss Jackie Norton, had chosen me to recite “Trees” by Joyce Kilmer for the Arbor Day PTA Program. My parents were out of town and my grandparents, Neal and Sallie Gilliam, had driven to Cleveland to stay with us kids. They attended the program. I wore a navy wool skirt, a white blouse and my Sunday shoes. My long dark hair was tied back in a half ponytail. After my recitation, my grandmother commented to those seated beside her in the auditorium, “That’s my granddaughter!” I believe I did Joyce Kilmer and Sallie Gilliam proud that night.
Arbor Day is celebrated on the last Friday in April in the United States. It is marked by the planting of trees and emphasizes caring for them as a way to sustainably protect our planet’s natural resources. People often dedicate trees to loved ones. According to my internet search, American journalist and politician J. Sterling Morton wrote these words about Arbor Day that resonate as strongly today as climate change becomes a growing threat: “Other holidays repose upon the past; Arbor Day proposes for the future.”
Children’s author Shel Silverstein wrote “The Giving Tree,” an emotional story I used to read to my kindergartners when we studied ecology. A little boy and a tree grow old together. The boy spends his life taking from the giving tree; its apples, its branches, its shade, its trunk. In the end, there is only a stump left for the tree to give to the little boy who is now a very old man.
In the Bible, trees are mentioned more than any other plant. Trees were right there at the beginning in the Garden of Eden. The Lord God made to spring up every tree that is pleasant to the sight and good for food. Trees give life and beauty; shade and rest. They clean the air and hold back erosion. Trees offer shelter, food and protection. One author wrote that trees are ancient but silent witnesses to our lives.
The beauty of trees was personified in Kilmer’s poem and their generosity in Silverstein’s poem. In God’s book of poetry, the Psalms, we are instructed to be like trees, planted by the streams of water. The Bible says wisdom is a tree of life to all who take hold of her.
We are to be like trees planted by the water to flourish. The water will provide the nourishment and with the sun will make its leaves green and its fruit grow. The tree planted by the water does not worry about the heat or drought. This is a meaningful metaphor for our Christian life. Plant your spiritual tree by God’s living water. You will grow strong, you will learn to give, and you will become wise!
Go ahead, hug a tree, it’s Arbor Day after all.
