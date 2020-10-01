Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
When the pandemic began, I was a part of a group of pastors discussing what it would be like when “things are normal again.” Some assumed that would be summer and others thought everything would be back to normal by Labor Day. A wise person counseled us to prepare for the long haul to normalcy. It appears that his wisdom was better than our assumptions.
One of the issues of the pandemic that is affecting me, and perhaps you, is that I am quick to run out of patience! Whether it is patience as we wait for a vaccine or patience as we wait in line at the grocery store, it strikes me that many of us are suffering from a vast shortage of patience.
What does the Bible say about patience? Romans 12:13-14 speaks to my need for patience. In fact, it speaks to my need to act as a Christian in these days. Paul wrote these words to a group of people who were new to the faith. They are folks who lived in much more challenging days than we do, even in a pandemic. Here are his words to them:
“Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer. Share with the Lord’s people who are in need. Practice hospitality.”
Notice something with me. The first three statements are matters of the spirit. “Hope, patience and faithfulness” help us to know how to approach the pandemic internally. “Patience in affliction” is something Paul knew well. He had been stoned, jailed, shipwrecked and beaten. He suffered more for the gospel than most anyone of his day or our day. He realized that patience helped him keep going, even in the most challenging of moments.
The final two statements help us to know how to approach the pandemic externally. Sharing with those in need and practicing hospitality are virtues that are never out of style, but they are especially important right now.
Perhaps Paul knew something that I need to learn. Could it be that when I look beyond my needs to how I can help address the needs of others that I learn patience? It might be worth the effort to find out!
Marvin Cameron is pastor at First Baptist Church in Kingsport.