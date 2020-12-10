Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
“But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings of eagles; they shall run and not grow weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.” — Isaiah 40:31.
It has been stated that human beings spend approximately six months of their lives waiting in line for things. This averages out to a lot of time wasted while something productive might otherwise be accomplished. I cannot confirm the validity of such statistics. However, I imagine each of us has experienced the frustration of being put on hold for an important call, only to eventually be cut off without receiving long- awaited information.
Patience is a real and necessary virtue we must possess to achieve an acceptable level of sanity in life.
How do you maintain stability of everyday life while dealing with the challenges of a pandemic? Are you taking care of physical and mental health by exercise and community interaction amid social distancing measures? The prophets of ancient days grew weary with seemingly unending turmoil. The Psalmist cried out in chapter 13, “How long O Lord will you forget me? How long O Lord will you look the other way? How long O Lord must I wrestle with my thoughts, and every day have such sorrow in my heart?”
Isaiah evidently recognized the value that physical movement brings to the human body. He knew that walking and running had specific benefits to maintaining a healthier life. He said we can soar like eagles and not be weary in the journey.
In the New Testament, Timothy said, “Bodily exercise profits little, but godliness is profitable in all things, having promise of the life that now is and of that which is to come.” Someone says profit is little, but at least it is a little. The hymn says, “Little is much when God is in it.”
I am learning value in physical exercise. For several months I have averaged walking 10 miles daily, while also working at the church at least 40 hours weekly. Fresh air is good therapy following a day of fighting the mask.
I’m discovering renewed appreciation of simple things like weeds along the path and birds singing. And have you noticed how beautiful the clouds and sunsets have been? Have you really taken time to find added value and purpose in these uncertain days?
You know, Enoch of Old Testament days walked with God, and one day he was not. Scripture simply says, “God took him.” Just keep walking, waiting and watching. You’ll discover the secret to a more fulfilling journey.
The Rev. Will Shewey is pastor at Shades of Grace United Methodist Church in Kingsport.