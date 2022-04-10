Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
Christians around the world have been observing a 40-day liturgical season called Lent. The focus has been upon repentance. Lent comes from an old English word that means “spring.” As the holiday called Easter draws near, we celebrate new life and resurrection from the sleep of winter that has covered earth. Jesus Christ will arise from a damp garden tomb and proclaim that death and the grave do not have the last word.
Today is Palm Sunday. Everything changes in Jesus’ journey. He crosses the threshold of the Mount of Olives for a final visit. He rides on a donkey, which indicates the trip is a peaceful one. Now acknowledged as king by crowds, his triumphant entry was not upon a horse. That would have been a sign of warfare and bloodshed. People were waving branches from the palm trees and spreading their garments on the road in front of him. He was receiving the “red-carpet” treatment reserved for one of great importance.
But there was one great truth the crowds misunderstood. They were looking for a ruler to deliver them from Rome’s harsh aggression. Surely, he who comes in the name of the Lord will set up an earthly kingdom and reign from the throne once occupied by David. They had missed the point of all his sermons. He had clearly stated that his kingdom is not of this world. Sadly, many who waved palm branches today would be cursing at Jesus in a few days and demanding he be numbered with transgressors and crucified as a common criminal. Their palm branches would become a witness against them. Their hopes had been short-lived.
This 40-day Lenten journey began on Ash Wednesday. Dried palm leaves left over from last year’s Palm Sunday observance were burned, and the ashes were smudged upon believers’ foreheads in the image of a cross. We heard the words, “From dust we have come; To dust we shall return. Repent, and believe the gospel.”
I follow an ancient tradition of giving a palm branch to each worshipper on Palm Sunday worship. I always remind each one that this branch is a testimony of sharing faith. I tell them to take it outside the building and into the world. But every year, I always discover at least a few branches left behind in the sanctuary.
Where is your testimony today? Whose side are you on? Do you follow every wind of doctrine that blows your way? “But let your communication be ‘yea, yea’ or ‘nay, nay’: for whatsoever is more than these cometh of evil.” — Jesus, Matthew 5:37.
The Rev. Will Shewey is pastor at Shades of Grace United Methodist Church in Kingsport.