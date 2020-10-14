Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
A happy face, a pleasant smile and a cheery hello do not define the person being confronted. Hard-pressed assurances of love for man and God do not portray the hidden things within.
Looking on the outward appearance can present a deception of the attitude hidden within. We dare not evaluate the inner emotions in judgment. God alone looks on the heart of all, and He alone is big enough to receive what dwells there and change or accept the soul’s condition.
The outward appearance has nothing to do with God’s will in our witnessing. We glorify God when we search out the soul glorifying their father in heaven. Only God knows who is and who isn’t. Only God manipulates a sinner to salvation. It is within Christians everywhere to open the spiritual eyes of the blind and, after that has been done, walk away and see the hand of God in their lives.
Jesus entered into the home of Martha, Mary and Lazarus; Martha put on a happy face and began to be the perfect hostess, but she could not hide the feelings within. “And she had a sister called Mary, which also sat at Jesus’ feet, and heard his word. But Martha was cumbered about much serving, and came to him, and said, Lord, dost thou not care that my sister hath left me to serve alone? Bid her therefore that she help me. And Jesus answered and said unto her, Martha, Martha, thou art careful and troubled about many things: But one thing is needful: and Mary hath chosen that good part, which shall not be taken away from her.” [Luke 10:39-42]
Sometimes we appear before the counsel of God and display true honesty while within there is hampered deceit. It’s referenced in Mark 7:6, “... This people honoureth me with their lips, but their heart is far from me.”
What is it to us if we perceive and mistrust? Ours is but to love and guide.
“Blessed are the pure in heart: for they shall see God.” (Matthew 5:8)
Know God, know peace. Amen.