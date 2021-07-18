Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
My dad was a Church of God evangelist. He traveled to different churches preaching revivals in many states. Sometimes, our whole family would travel with him. At other times just my mother would go with him, but many times she stayed home with her brood of six children. This meant our dad was traveling alone. He would call home during the week to check up on us. It was during these calls he would communicate to our mother about the pastors, the congregation, the singers, the healings, and especially the souls that were saved or revived.
When it was time for our dad to return, his arrival was joyfully anticipated. Usually, he was so anxious to get back to us he would leave after the last night of service and travel the miles back home. If it was a weekend or during summer break, we would wait up. Whether we were to fall asleep on the couch or just lie awake in our beds, we were waiting. We were waiting for our father to return! During the night, we may have awakened to hear the soft noise of conversation; my parents talking in the kitchen — my dad’s voice quietly telling my mama more details about the “revival meeting.” It was so reassuring to hear their voices humming through the walls of the house; to know that both Daddy and Mama are home ... “all is well!”
An opposite of this story is related in the New Testament when Jesus used the parable of the Prodigal Son to teach his disciples. You see, the Prodigal had left the comfort and security of his father’s house so that he could experience a different world. He longed for excitement, adventure, merriment, thrills, even danger. He, like countless autonomy-seeking youths, went out to seek his fortune. He found all those things he longed for and more. Later he saw the flip side of the coin when he became penniless, hungry, homesick, lonely, even destitute. One day, after competing with the pigs he fed for husks, he came to his senses. He realized in his father’s house the servants fared better than he was doing. He said I will arise and go to my father. He will have pity on me. I will ask for a job and accept whatever he has to offer.
The Prodigal did not imagine his father had been lying awake waiting for his return. That he had been praying and looking down the road daily. Longing to see that familiar silhouette, that rambling gait, those family traits. The day the Prodigal turned the bend in the road was a day that called for celebration. The waiting was over! The family was reunited. What a beautiful word picture of forgiveness and restoration.
God, our heavenly Father, is always waiting on some wayward prodigal to return. In His divine patience, He knocks, He waits, He knocks, He waits. A still small voice may accompany that knock, as it pulls on the heartstrings. Go ahead, answer the door. Let Jesus inside. No matter what your actions, appearance, apprehensions, failures or forfeits, He will — with open arms — receive you back into the family. He is the God of second chances. The waiting is over. All is well. Welcome home!
Penny Gilliam Hagy is co-pastor of Evangel Family Worship Center in Kingsport.