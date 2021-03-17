Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Cold morning. Hot coffee in the cup holder. Headed to work.
As I turned the first corner, my coffee mug unexpectedly came to life. “Welp. This is the part where I fall out of this cupholder,” it said. “Bye!”
“What? No!” The travel mug did a backflip out of the holder into the passenger side of the front cab, where it rolled away from my outstretched arm.
“Gurgle gurgle!” Said the stupid mug as it happily vomited hot coffee all over my clean carpet.
Did I have some things to say about that? Yes … Yes, I did. Things about coffee cups, car manufacturers, whoever designs top-heavy travel mugs? Oh, yes. And many of those things I said out loud, as my coffee mug finished its magnum opus on the passenger side carpet in my car.
Long afterward, some thoughts occurred to me. I put the coffee in the coffee cup. If the coffee were to hit a bump, only coffee would be spilled; not hot chocolate or tea. Second, I decided how much coffee was going to be in that cup. That happened to be A LOT of coffee.
And that leads us to an interesting thought: Coffee came out of the cup when misfortune struck. The bitterness, anger and words that filled the cab of my car? Those came out of me. My brain. My heart. My mouth.
9 “With the tongue we praise our Lord and Father, and with it we curse human beings, who have been made in God’s likeness. 10 Out of the same mouth come praise and cursing. My brothers and sisters, this should not be. 11 Can both fresh water and salt water flow from the same spring? 12 My brothers and sisters, can a fig tree bear olives, or a grapevine bear figs? Neither can a salt spring produce fresh water.” (James 3: 9-12)
Whatever comes out of my mouth, or through my fingers into my social media, has its origin in my heart. And how do thoughts and feelings have their origin in my heart? It depends mightily on what I put there, and how much of it I consume. If I focus on bitter and foul things, bitter and foul things come out of my mouth when I am disturbed. If I focus on good, holy and true things, things might get interesting. What I say might surprise even me!
Mike Beverly is pastor at Indian Springs Christian Church in Kingsport.