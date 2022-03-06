Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
Have you ever noticed that when you pray a lot of time is spent on your needs? We come to God with a laundry list of wants or needs, and we don’t always take into account others’ needs that just may be greater than our own. We have a tendency to only think about ourselves.
Paul instructs us this way. “With all prayer and petition pray at all times in the Spirit, and with this in view, be on the alert with all perseverance and petition for all the saints.” (Ephesians 6:18)
D. Martyn Lloyd-Jones wrote, “Before the outbreak of the Spanish Civil War, there were psychological clinics with large numbers undergoing drug treatments. There were personal problems, worries, anxieties, temptations, making them go back week after week, month after month, to the clinics in order to be kept going. The Civil War came, and one of the first and most striking effects of that war was that it virtually emptied out the clinics. These neurotic people were suddenly cured by a greater anxiety, the anxiety about their whole position, whether their homes would still be there, whether their husbands would still be alive, whether their children would be killed.”
He went on to write, “Their greater anxieties got rid of the lesser ones. In having to give attention to the bigger problem, they forgot their own personal and somewhat petty problems” (“The Christian Soldier: An Exposition of Ephesians 6:10 to 20” [Grand Rapids: Baker, 1978], p. 357).
It is true that your own problems pale as you pray in the Spirit on behalf of others. The Holy Spirit will intercede for you (Romans 8:26-27), as you intercede for others. That’s not always easy. But we are to follow God’s mandates for us, to love one another, pray for one another, and look out for one another’s interests.
Philippians 2:3-4 tells us, “Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility value others above yourselves, not looking to your own interests but each of you to the interests of the others.” Let that mandate govern all your relationships.
Duane Williams is pastor of New Horizons Ministries, 900 Delrose Drive, in Kingsport.