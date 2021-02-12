Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
1 Thessalonians 4:13-18 tells us, “But I would not have you to be ignorant, brethren, concerning them which are asleep, that ye sorrow not, even as others which have no hope. For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so them also which sleep in Jesus will God bring with him. For this we say unto you by the word of the Lord, that we which are alive and remain unto the coming of the Lord shall not prevent them which are asleep. For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first: Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord. Wherefore comfort one another with these words.”
Our world is not a place that lends itself to hope. In fact, when you consider the death, diseases, natural disasters, evil, and all the other perilous times that fill our world, there is just not a lot of room for hope.
Hope is a powerful thing.
Hope, from the world’s viewpoint, is just what that dictionary definition describes: “to have a wish to get or do something or for something to happen or be true, especially something that seems possible or likely.” The world sees hope as a wish or a desire. Hope, as the world sees it, is a longing for something that may or may not take place.
The Bible teaches us biblical hope is something entirely different than the wishful thinking of the world.
Psalm 31:24 says, “Be of good courage, and he shall strengthen your heart, all ye that hope in the LORD.”
Psalm 71:5 says, “For thou art my hope, O Lord GOD: thou art my trust from my youth.”
The world says hope is merely a fond wish or desire.
The words used for hope in the Bible, on the other hand, tell an entirely different story. They teach us that biblical hope is “a deep settled confidence that God will keep His promises!” Biblical hope is a “joyful, confident expectation.”
In the face of the hopelessness that grips our world, there is one group of people who possess genuine hope. The believers have hope! I do not know what tomorrow will bring my way. It may bring death, disease and disaster. It may bring sorrow, pain and hardship. It may bring blessing, joy and happiness.
I may not know what tomorrow will bring, but I do know for sure that tomorrow might bring Jesus. Titus 2:13 tells us, “Looking for that blessed hope, and the glorious appearing of the great God and our Saviour Jesus Christ.”
The hope of the believer is wrapped up in Jesus, and Jesus brings us hope for all our tomorrows. As Paul writes to the Thessalonian believers, he offers hope to a people who thought all hope was gone.
Noah Taylor is pastor at Greenwood Chapel Independent Baptist Church in Nickelsville.