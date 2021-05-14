Editor’s Note: We asked local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers.
When you lay down to sleep at night,
On a pillow soft in a bed that’s white,
Do you ever think of the man outside?
No home, No bed, No one to kiss good-night?
Can you rest and close your weary eyes?
Go to sleep in your paradise?
While somewhere close, just down the street,
A terrified child with two tiny feet
Is awakened hurriedly to be whisked away,
To hide from an abuser who has been high all day?
It’s not my problem, you may think,
I didn’t make that drunkard drink.
Or cause the addict to lie and steal,
Forsake the family and fealty
I take care of my own, you see; it’s all I can do,
It’s what’s required of me!
But Jesus said, when you do good to the least of these in your neighborhood,
Then you have done it unto me.
I see your works in all eternity.
Take a moment, Take a chance,
Give your neighbor a second glance.
Go that extra mile ... you’ll see
What Jesus meant:
Do it for them — You do it for Me!
No greater love hath any man,
Lay down your life, Hold out your hand.
A richer human you will become,
Transformed creature ... Christ-like One.
A drink of water, a scarf or hat,
A friendly smile, making eye contact.
Recognize your global kin:
Orphan, widow, multi-colored skin.
If you and I want to do what’s right,
See lives changed, shine God’s light,
Look around because the need is great,
On each street corner, opportunity waits.
All for one and One for all,
This is the Good-News Gospel Call.
Take up your armor, sword, and shield
We are in a battle. We will not yield!
When you lay down to sleep this night,
On a pillow soft in a bed that’s white,
Before you give in to sleepiness,
Say a prayer of thankfulness,
Solicit heavenly watchfulness,
for those lonely, stranded outside ones!
Penny Gilliam Hagy is co-pastor at Evangel Family Worship Center in Kingsport.