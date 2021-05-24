By MIKE BEVERLY
Editor’s Note: We asked local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers.
“No whining.” It was one of the rules I listed for my students during our week of Wilderness Camp adventures through Appalachian Christian Camp.
We were hiking the trail beyond the antenna cluster on top of Bays Mountain when I spotted one of my campers slowing down. The back of her ankle was bleeding. I discovered she had worked up a blister on the back of her ankle, and rather than stop and tell me she had hiked on, making the blister worse and worse... until it popped.
While we were giving her medical attention, I asked her: “Why didn’t you tell me you had a blister?” She responded: “You had a rule about not whining.”
I failed to tell my students the difference between reporting a problem and whining, and this was the result. In football, offensive linemen know there is a big difference between being beaten up and being injured. “Beaten up” is part of the game, and bruises only add strength and character. “Injured” means stopping what one is doing, reporting it, and getting the help one needs to get back in the game.
The next year, I had a new rule in my book: “If you get hurt, or sick, or injured, or even bug bit, say something. Do not let it get worse.” It is in my rule book to this day.
Some of us fear that when we go to God in prayer with our problems and burdens, we are simply whining about our lives. Surely God is unimpressed with our petty problems, we reason. He who stokes the nuclear fires of the stars should care little about whether we are sad or lonely.
How wrong we are!
28 “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. 29 Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. 30 For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.” (Matthew 11: 28-30)
If there is anything I know of God, it’s that he wants to hear from us. The same God who walked with Adam and Eve in the cool of the day, who spoke with Moses “as a man speaks with a friend,” is the God who wants to hear from you and me in the here and now.
Mike Beverly is pastor at Indian Springs Christian Church in Kingsport.
