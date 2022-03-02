Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
A few months after the death and resurrection of Jesus, two of his followers walked to the temple for the time of afternoon prayer. Peter and John had, in various ways over the preceding years, failed miserably. But conversations about the Kingdom with a resurrected Jesus and the events on the day of Pentecost had changed them dramatically.
A man crippled from birth sat outside one of the gates. Unable to enter the inner courts of the Temple due to religious regulations, he begged for financial support day after day. Like he did countless times before, he asked the two men walking by for money. But, unlike countless times before, their response was dramatic.
“Look at us!” Peter demanded. “Silver or gold I do not have, but what I do have, I give you. In the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, walk.” And, unlike countless times before, the man’s deepest need was touched. And far more than walk, he leapt for joy.
Of course, the watching crowd was shocked. Peter’s explanation that this healing was from Jesus (who had been very publicly executed) was perhaps even more shocking.
This response leads the Temple aristocracy to bring Peter and John in for questioning. At this point, Peter’s on a roll. He explains his actions simply, yet profoundly. This exchange results in a fascinating observation from Luke, the writer of these accounts: “When they saw the courage of Peter and John and realized that they were unschooled, ordinary men, they were astonished and they took note that these men had been with Jesus.”
Ordinary people who had been with Jesus. That’s what Peter and John had to give the world.
There is a story of John Wesley commissioning Thomas Coke to lead the new Methodist movement in America in the late 1700s. His parting words were, “Offer them Christ, Thomas.”
Our world is hurting and desperate right now. The collective trauma of the last two years is catching up with all of us. And right now, the world needs the kind of healing that only Jesus can give.
But the reality is that you can’t give away what you don’t have.
Too often, we don’t have hope or real help to give people because we do not have it ourselves. Too often, our response to hurting people is something like, “Christ I do not have, but what I do have I give ... ” Like a Band-Aid when you need surgery, our offer rarely heals.
Whether today or tomorrow or next week, you will come across people in real need. Whatever the presenting issue may appear to be, the real cure, the One who can touch their deepest need, is Christ. So, give them what they need! Offer them Christ.