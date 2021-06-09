Editor’s Note: We asked local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers.
“So Samuel said, ‘Has the Lord as great delight in burnt offerings and sacrifice, as in obeying the voice of the Lord? Behold, to obey is better than sacrifice. ...” (1 Samuel 15:22).
God told Elisha the Prophet to tell Naaman the Leper, a general in the Syrian Army, to dip seven times in the River Jordan to be cleansed of his leprosy. Naaman had been informed by a young slave girl in his house that a prophet from her country could cure him of this debilitating disease. He was hesitant at first, but the king of Syria and the King of Israel corresponded and it was determined that Naaman would go to Elisha to be healed. Upon Naaman’s arrival, Elisha does not even go out to meet the commander; he sends his servant, Gehazi, with a message: Dip seven times in the Jordan River and you will be made clean. Insulted and angry, Naaman turned to go, but his servants convinced him to obey. They persuaded him by saying, “If the prophet had instructed you to perform some great feat of valor, would you not have complied?”
Naaman wanted to dip in a different river; a cleaner one ... back in Syria. But if God says Jordan, then the Rivers of Damascus won’t do! When Naaman became obedient, he received his miracle of healing.
The rich young ruler inquired of Jesus, “What must I do to be saved?” Jesus told him to obey the 10 commandments. And the ruler answered and said unto him, “Master, all these have I observed from my youth. Then Jesus beholding him loved him, and said unto him, one thing thou lackest: go thy way, sell whatsoever thou hast, and give to the poor, and thou shalt have treasure in heaven: and come, take up the cross, and follow me.” (Matthew 19:16-21)
The rich young ruler wanted to pick and choose his path. This young man went away sad because he had great wealth. But if God says all, then some won’t do! Whether he later became obedient, I do not know.
Jonah was sent to Nineveh to preach repentance. He did not want to go. He did not want his enemies to repent and receive. He wanted to go to Joppa, then to Tarshish. Jonah wound up in a fish’s belly for three days and three nights.
If God says Nineveh, then Tarshish won’t do! Jonah became obedient and the people of Nineveh repented.
Three men, three destinies, three lessons.
There are incredible promises in the Bible linked to obedience. If we are willing and obedient, then we will eat the good of the land. (Isaiah 1:19)
Obedience is the act of being respectful, submissive, dutiful, compliant and yielding. Obedience to God’s commands is a true sign of our love for Him. If we follow His instructions and commandments, then we will be the happy people of God! Read the Word. Obey the Word. Be happy.
Penny Gilliam Hagy is co-pastor of Evangel Family Worship Center in Kingsport.