Today is International Nurses Day. As a nurse and nurse practitioner, I take great pride in this day and the recognition afforded to my fellow health care professionals! Florence Nightingale is credited with framing up the professional nursing paradigm in the 1800s which shaped the culture and professionalism of this essential medical expertise.
Much has been written about this kind lady who had a passion and heart for humanity, and her contributions undoubtedly shaped the entire health care industry! The following are excerpts from the Florence Nightingale Pledge:
I solemnly pledge myself before God and in the presence of this assembly to pass my life in purity and to practice my profession faithfully. I shall abstain from whatever is deleterious and mischievous, and shall not take or knowingly administer any harmful drug. I shall do all in my power to maintain and elevate the standard of my profession and will hold in confidence all personal matters committed to my keeping and all family affairs coming to my knowledge in the practice of my calling. I shall be loyal to my work and devoted towards the welfare of those committed to my care.
When you review the literature and learn about Ms. Nightingale, and read the endorsed pledge, you clearly see her passion and where her heart was. Literary sources identify her as someone with Christian beliefs, and when you review the pledge, her beliefs and values are clearly apparent. Some literary sources indicate she pursued a path leading to appropriate and much-needed medical standards of care for individuals during a period of time when leeches and tourniquets were considered primary and cutting-edge medical remedies!
When I think of Florence Nightingale, and the nursing profession, many Bible verses come to mind: “This is my command, love one another” (John 15:17, NIV); “For where a man’s treasure is, there his heart will be also” (Matthew 6:21, NIV); Therefore, by their fruits, you shall know them” (Matthew 7:20, NIV); “As the water reflects the face, so one’s life reflects the heart” (Proverbs 27:19, NIV).
Thank you, Florence, and the nursing profession, for demonstrating what the Bible teaches us we should do: take care of God’s lambs and sheep (John 21).
Thank you, nurses, for being living examples of what God created you to do! Jesus said, “This is my command: love each other” (John 15:17) and nurses have steadfastly answered this call in a sacrificial manner! Thank you, nurses, for all you do! Many blessings to you!
James Reasor is an author and volunteer chaplain with Ballad Health.