“So if you think you are standing firm, be careful that you don’t fall!” (1 Corinthians 10:12)
I fell in class one day, right in the middle of A.P. English. I don’t mean figuratively, like I made a bad mistake. I mean I literally fell. Not tripped, not stumbled, I FELL! I was just standing there, talking about the theme of a story — and I fell. Completely down. Hard. No breaking my fall on a desk or catching myself on a table. I fell — all the way to the floor. Everyone was stunned. Some students looked mortified. They were all uncomfortable. Some of them laughed. A girl to my right got out her phone — probably to share my fall on Instagram. No one really knew how to respond, yet everyone reacted in some way. They couldn’t really pretend they didn’t notice. The teacher is supposed to be in control and have it all together. She isn’t supposed to be lying in a heap in front of the entire class.
Everyone saw it, yet one kid — only ONE — looked at me and said, “Do you need help?” Not only did he offer help, but as I regained my composure, he continued to encourage me with kind words. At one point as he helped me to my feet, I said, “I’m sorry.” And I was. I was sorry that I had lost my balance. Sorry I made them uncomfortable. Sorry I had disrupted the normalcy. Sorry I had stopped teaching. Sorry I had embarrassed myself. That one kid looked at me and earnestly asked, “What are you sorry for?” The tone of his question is hard to describe. He seemed baffled that I was apologizing. And he was full of compassion — no judgment, ridicule or shame.
No one plans to fall — literally or figuratively. We have every intention of standing firm any time we aren’t seated. However, life happens and whether we fall as a result of circumstances, an obstacle, or our own choices, the fact remains that we can’t stay on the ground forever. That’s not good for anyone.
I wonder how we respond when someone falls. Do we sit in a shocked state unable to move forward? Do we laugh? Do we revel in his/her pain? Or do we model the grace of Christ and say, “Are you OK? How can I help you?” May we all resolve, when we see someone fall, to offer a hand and be a helper. May we encourage. May we be full of compassion and free of judgment.
Kim Wheeler is adult ministry director at Christ Fellowship Church in Kingsport.