I stood at the edge of the cliff and looked over. Roughly 60 feet below, the rope dangled. The man on belay seemed really, really small. I had never rappelled before and stood waiting for the signal to begin my descent. I had been educated on the harness and the ropes and the physics of how it all worked. I had been assured that it was perfectly safe. Thousands of people had done this before. But in that moment, my body had not come to believe what my mind had been instructed.
When the instructor gave me the all clear, I inched my way to the edge of the cliff. “Any day now,” he gently chided me. I remember positioning myself (finally) with my feet against the cliff and my backside dangling over the open air, as I strangled the rope with every ounce of strength in my hands.
Seeing the abject terror in my eyes, the instructor asked me, “What’s your favorite song? Sing that. It’ll help.” I stared blankly, my mind racing with thoughts of my certain and impending death.
“Songs? What are those? Never heard of ‘em!”
“Come on, what’s your favorite song? You tellin’ me you don’t have one?!” he urged with a little more vehemence.
Actually, I hadn’t told him anything. I gulped. Of all the songs that had ever been written, would you guess which one came to my mind at that exact moment?
“Stairway to Heaven,” I whimpered.
As you can imagine, those weren’t the most encouraging lyrics. But this instructor was on to something.
It’s hard to be afraid when you’re singing. Singing, in and of itself, is an act of joy.
Joy is a tricky thing. We often equate it with happiness, but it’s much more than that. As Dallas Willard defines it, joy is a “pervasive sense of well-being.”
No matter our circumstances, we can live with joy because —no matter our circumstances — God is with us.
There is a beautiful passage in Zephaniah in which God commands his people to sing. Their singing, their rejoicing, will drive out their fear. But why? And how?
“The Lord your God is with you, the Mighty Warrior who saves. He will take great delight in you; in his love he will no longer rebuke you, but will rejoice over you with singing.” (Zephaniah 3:17)
We can rejoice because God rejoices in us first. Our God is joyous and he takes great delight in you.
Whatever you may be facing in this season, even if you feel like you’re dangling on the edge of an existential cliff, know that God loves you, rejoices over you and delights in you.
Stephen Hopkins is pastor of Kendricks Creek United Methodist Church in Kingsport.