Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
There is a great hymn of the faith called “Never Alone,” written by Ludie Carrington Day Pickett (1867-1953).
Verse 1 says, “I’ve seen the lightning flashing, And heard the thunder roll; I’ve felt sin’s breakers dashing, Trying to conquer my soul; I’ve heard the voice of Jesus, Telling me still to fight on.
Verse 2 continues, “The world’s fierce winds are blowing, Temptations are sharp and keen; I feel a peace in knowing My Savior stands between; He stands to shield me from danger, When earthly friends are gone.
Verse 3, “When in affliction’s valley, I’m treading the road of care, My Savior helps me to carry My cross when heavy to bear; My feet entangled with briars, Ready to cast me down.”
Verse 4, “He died for me on the mountain, For me they pierced His side, For me He opened that fountain, The crimson, cleansing tide; For me He waiteth in glory, Seated upon His throne.”
The chorus gives us the assurance of, “No, never alone, No, never alone, He promised never to leave me, Never to leave me alone; No, never alone, No, never alone, He promised never to leave me, Never to leave me alone.”
This reminds me of John 16:32 when Jesus told his disciples, “Indeed the hour is coming, yes, has now come, that you will be scattered, each to his own, and will leave Me alone. And yet I am not alone, because the Father is with Me.”
We often don’t think that leaders are lonely, but think about what happened to Paul. He was confined in prison in Rome, from which he penned his second letter to Timothy. He had sent some co-
laborers to other fields (2 Timothy 4:10), but had been deserted by everyone but Luke (2 Timothy 4:11, 16). He longed to see Timothy and Mark (2 Timothy 4:11). Was anyone with Paul when he died by beheading? We don’t know of any human co-workers who were there. But we know God was with him.
It does not matter how alone we may be or feel; God continues to pour out His love for us by the Holy Spirit (Romans 5:3-5).
Be assured He is with you, even at this moment.
Duane Williams is pastor of New Horizons Ministries, 900 Delrose Drive, in Kingsport.