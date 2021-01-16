Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
For most people, there are seasons of life when we are ready to move along. College graduation, a painful loss or a job change in another city are opportunities to leave behind some things and to write a new chapter to our life story. We are brand new in a new year. Welcome to the last days of Moses.
One of the greatest men in the history of Israel, Moses not only stood up to Pharaoh, but he led all of the Hebrews on a 40-year journey through the wilderness and right up to the “land flowing with milk and honey.” He had experienced highs and lows during this difficult time. Finally, he brought his people to the end of their journey; it was time to enter the land the Lord had promised them.
God led him up Mount Nebo to its very peak of Pisgah, from which he would have a tremendous view in all directions. He could see much of the wilderness through which he had led the Hebrews. What a challenging time that had been! He also had a fabulous view of the land before them — a land he would never walk, but his followers would possess. The Mediterranean Sea was on the horizon, the Jordan River was below, and the lands of their future homes were an inspiring sight to old eyes.
We have all read humorous comments about 2020. The pandemic and lockdowns seem like a curse in hindsight, yet God’s blessings still flowed. Most of us slowed down. Parents did more activities with their children than dropping them off at practices and league games. Many found the time to do projects around the house. We have definitely learned the church is not the building, nor even a schedule of activities. It is the people of God at work with Him wherever we are placed.
Looking ahead to 2021 reminds us that some will not go with us on the journey to our Holy Land. But they cheer us on as we enter a new land of possibilities. Things will be different, even if not what we expect. We shall appreciate so many things we had perhaps taken for granted before. Wherever we go, we shall be led by our Heavenly Father. Our trip down Mount Nebo into 2021 is much more about our companion than our pathways. Happy travels!
Greg Burton is pastor at Colonial Heights Baptist Church in Kingsport.