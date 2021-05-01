KINGSPORT — If you inherited a church building, what would you do with it?
That’s the question the Click family faced last month, when they received the deed to the recently disbanded Harmony Presbyterian Church. The facility sits on property donated by the family, and according to a condition of the donation, the site was to return to the family if it ceased being a church.
Left with a large facility and no plans to sell it, the family prayed about how they could best use the space. The answer? Turn it into a new church.
About a month after the old church closed, the new Harmony Church Missions will open this Sunday, and the community is invited to get involved. Siblings Brenda Click Bentley, Sam Click, Francis Click Jennings and Janice Click Clark are helping to lead the effort, along with Brenda’s husband, Layton Bentley, and various community partners.
“The church, due to its size, has a lot of capabilities, and we want to focus upon the gospel and missions, Layton Bentley said. “This church is not in competition with any of the other churches, but actually we want the other churches to join in with us to promote the gospel and missions.”
A long history
Harmony Presbyterian Church was founded in 1940, after the Click siblings’ grandmother donated land for the building. The siblings’ father also donated land to the church, and through the years the family has helped with mowing, plowing snow and other tasks on the property.
“I think that is one reason the church decided to call upon us to come in and take over the church,” Sam Click said. “When they first talked to us about it, they asked if there was any way possible to keep it a church. Even though they were closing, they wanted it to stay a church. So we made them a promise that we would do our best to make it a church, keep it a church, and keep it going as long as we could.”
Leadership of Harmony Presbyterian Church signed the deed over to the Click family, and the family is now working to convert the facility back into a church. The new Harmony Church Missions pays homage to its predecessor through its name, but it will be a new and different kind of church, Bentley said.
The new church
Traditional worship services will be held once a week, on Sundays at 3 p.m. In addition to that, the building will be used as a home for community outreach and ministries.
“As we get into it, after the service we might have a class on Christian financial planning. Maybe the next Sunday, we might have something focused upon good eating habits,” Bentley said. “We’ll get into that as we move along. We will see how God leads us, because right now, we don’t know everything. We’ve just kind of gotten a glimpse of a vision of what God is doing, but we want to be a blessing to the community.”
Bentley added that Dr. Joe Smiddy, who works with Remote Area Medical, has committed to offer a free medical clinic at the church, and Frank Waldo of Appalachian Miles for Smiles will offer free dental and vision clinics onsite.
The new church will also continue operating a food pantry, just as the old church did.
“It’s a tremendous responsibility, and how often does God do something like this?” Bentley said. “But God’s putting people together that can make it happen, and that’s the key.”
Opening and dedication
This Sunday, Harmony Church Missions will hold its first service and dedication ceremony.
Bentley will give the gospel message, and community partners will share their visions for the church and its missions. The building will also be dedicated, and refreshments and tours will be offered at the end of the service.
How to help
As Harmony Church Missions grows, Bentley said the goal is to get other churches involved.
He added that some local church leaders are already on board, including Steve Lyons of Bible Way Baptist Church.
A board of directors will soon be established, and each church that gets involved will be represented on the board, Bentley said.
“One church is limited to what it can do, but if we can get involvement from all other churches, since we’re not in competition, we can do more,” Bentley said. “So we’ll see where God takes us from there.”
For more information, contact Bentley at (423) 361-1008. Those who want to donate to church maintenance or mission projects can mail a check to Harmony Church Missions, 2300 Bloomingdale Road, Kingsport, TN 37660.