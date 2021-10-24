Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
The Christian life is often — yes, predominantly — a “go against the flow” proposition. Like paddling or swimming upstream, there is always an opposing current. Sometimes the current pressure is slight; sometimes it is swift. But it is always there to some degree.
Obstacles from without, pressures from within or challenges on every flank impede progress. The constant battle upstream becomes a very wearying, draining and tiring experience. It takes a heavy toll. Eventually one must rest.
Not long ago, I was privileged to observe a mother goose with her baby goslings at Riverfront Park. She waddled to the edge of the river and plopped in the water. Scurrying babies, just behind, peeped out their protest as if to say, “Hey, wait up; not so fast!” Within seconds the goslings instinctively assembled behind Mother Goose while she swam upstream. As the unflappable Momma plied against the flowing current, babies swam rather effortlessly within the little v-shaped wake created by the family matriarch parting the water before her. It’s the place some have called “The Cone of Calm” — that area of smooth ripple-free water just behind a forward-moving vessel, in this case a Mother Goose.
What a great metaphor of the Christian life! And what an encouragement to know that our forward progress upstream and against the flow is afforded a “Cone of Calm” just behind our front flank Lord of Life. The Bible says that He proceeds as a “forerunner for us” (Hebrews 6:20).
Let us determine to remain faithfully ‘in the cone,’ safe and secure in the wake of Jesus. Lagging behind, drifting away or trying to take the lead will inevitably render us unable to advance against the current. Life downstream appears seductively carefree, but is, in reality, perilously fraught with rapids, rocks and rushing waters of destruction. And at the end, there is the ‘Waterfall of Sin, Satan and Death.’
Don’t be a loose goose (or a dead duck). Take a cue from the baby goslings: Go against the flow, but never stray from the “Cone of Calm” secured by the foregoing and forbearing procession of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He goes first. The question is, “Will we follow?”
Ed Clevinger is minister of Grace Christian Church in Kingsport.