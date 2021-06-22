Editor’s Note: We asked local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers.
How does a typical day begin with you? Get the coffee going, shower and get dressed, turn on the news or read the newspaper, get a bite to eat, etc.
By the time we start thinking about God, we’re already reminding ourselves of things that need to be done, people we need to see, places we need to go. We’ve already made decisions and thought about daily plans all without going to God and asking for His help, direction and protection over the day.
I was reading in the gospel of Mark the other day and right there in chapter 1, we get an idea of the daily priorities of Jesus. Verses 21-34 of chapter 1 describe for us what appears to be a very busy day of ministry for Jesus — a day of performing miracles, teaching and healing. You know He was tired at the end of that day.
But it’s Mark 1:35 that got my attention, “And in the morning, rising up a great while before day, he went out, and departed into a solitary place, and there prayed.” While it was still dark and giving up some well-deserved sleep, Jesus chose to start His day with His Father in prayer. Jesus knew He needed that time in prayer to be refreshed, encouraged and strengthened for the day ahead.
Now, if Jesus needed that time with God the Father, doesn’t it make sense that you and I do as well? Jesus, by example, shows us the most important appointment of every day is that first appointment with God.
I know not all of us are “early risers” but I believe Jesus is showing us we need to begin each day allowing our Heavenly Father to refresh and strengthen us for what we will face that day. Starting our day in prayer with God means we are intentionally choosing to rely on His strength rather than our strength for that day. It means following the example of Jesus — first things first. God’s Word challenges us in Psalm 5:3, “Listen to my voice in the morning, Lord. Each morning I bring my requests to you and wait expectantly.”
Rick Meade is pastor at Lynn Garden Baptist Church in Kingsport.
