Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Every day is a gift from the Lord and what that day will bring we just don’t know. It could be the end of one person’s life and beginning of another. There is a hymn that we never sang in the church that I grew up in, but one I learned later to love.
It is amazing how I came to know the song, “Morning Has Broken.” The first time I heard it Cat Stevens was singing it; however, I prefer Neil Diamond’s version. It was written by English author Eleanor Farjeon and published in 1931. It was inspired by the village of Alfriston in East Sussex, and set to a traditional Scottish Gaelic tune. (Wikipedia)
As Percy Dearmer, the editor of “Songs of Praise Discussed,” explained, there was a need for a hymn giving thanks for each day. Therefore, the author was “asked to make a poem to fit the lovely Scottish tune.” It was published under the title “A Morning Song (For the First Day of Spring).”
I know that some mornings I get up and it’s just another day to do what needs to be done. However, there are other mornings that I look out and see the sun, the green grass, trees, squirrels, birds and the rabbits that are around the house and the new day really is something to look forward to.
The song starts out “Morning has broken like the first morning.” When we look at everyday just like it was the first morning, a time of new beginnings and a fresh start of what God is going to do in this day, then it is something wonderful to behold.
I like the second verse. “Sweet the rain’s new fall sunlit from heaven. Like the first dew fall on the first grass, Praise for the sweetness of the wet garden. Sprung in completeness where his feet pass.” As I went out and saw where the rain had fallen this morning, I began to think what it must have been like in Eden where every day Adam and Eve met with God and walked with him. Oh the joy they must have felt and the anticipation of that fellowship. Every day was fresh and a new experience of exploring God and who He is.
We too can enjoy the experience of the new day in our life. The problem is we carry too much of yesterday’s cares and drag tomorrow’s sorrows into today when that is not necessary. I like the way the Amplified Bible reads in Matthew 6:34, “So do not worry or be anxious about tomorrow, for tomorrow will have worries and anxieties of its own. Sufficient for each day is its own trouble.”
About 85% of what we worry about never happens. Five hundred years ago, Michel de Montaigne said, “My life has been filled with terrible misfortune; most of which never happened.” Don’t let that happen to you, for many of your imagined calamities will never materialize. (Adapted from Huffpost.com Aug. 25, 2015)
We all have something we dream of, something that inspires us. Put that into action! It may start out small — but start, then surround yourself with those who will encourage you and not put you down. Believe that God can do anything He wants to do through you. Just receive it and walk it out.
Get out and do what inspires you! It is different with each and every one of us; therefore, go find yours.Duane Williams is pastor of New Horizons Ministries in Kingsport.