Joshua appointed a man from each tribe of Israel to take a large stone from the middle of the Jordan River and carry it to their Gilgal campsite. He made a monument from those 12 rocks and proclaimed, “In the future, when your children ask you, ‘What do these stones mean?’ tell them that the flow of the Jordan was cut off before the ark of the covenant of the Lord. When it crossed the Jordan, the waters of the Jordan were cut off. These stones are to be a memorial to the people of Israel forever.” (Joshua 4:6-7)
Large stones were commonly used to make pillars or memorials to remind people and future generations of what had happened at that place. Jacob set up a few pillars: to memorialize his meeting with God at Bethel (Genesis 28:18-19), to represent a covenant witness between Laban and himself (Genesis 31:44-46) and to mark Rachel’s burial place. (Genesis 35:20) Joshua’s first memorial was for remembering their crossing the Jordan, and the second served as a covenant witness between the Israelites and God. (Joshua 24:26-27) Samuel also set up a stone in recognition of the Lord’s protection. (1 Samuel 7:10-12)
The Israelites’ monuments were mostly constructed to acknowledge God’s power in their lives, but also served as an educational marker for their descendants. I used to wonder how the Israelites could forget what the Lord accomplished for them as they crossed the Red Sea, until I realized how easy it is to develop spiritual amnesia.
It’s important to remember how much the Lord has accomplished for us. If we never talk about our supernatural occurrences, then the next generation grows up without hearing and learning about God’s continuing power, love and goodness. The psalmist David repeatedly wrote about remembering what the Lord had done and encouraged telling others so the next generations could also learn. (Psalm 66:16; 71:17-18; 73:28; 78:3-4)
The Bible and other history books have been written to record events from long ago so people learn from the mistakes and successes of the past. Calendars and daily planners mark holidays to help us remember them. Besides honoring certain individuals’ accomplishments, monuments have been created for the purpose of remembering historical events — good and bad. Washington, D.C., is home to the Lincoln, Jefferson, Washington, Vietnam and Tomb of the Unknown Soldier monuments, and more.
Sadly, historical monuments have recently been torn down or vandalized because they represent heroes who some people view as “offensive.” Atheists have been successful in getting the Ten Commandments monuments removed from places all over America. University professors are indoctrinating students with personal bias of history. The 44th president had references to God eliminated from certain Capitol monuments and school history books rewritten (inaccurately) for Common Core. Thankfully, the Bible has survived all attempts of elimination since it was formed. (Matthew 24:35)
When believers make Jesus Christ their personal Lord and Savior, baptism or some type of ceremony is usually performed to acknowledge their spiritual commitment. They mark the occasion with a symbolic action. Births, graduations, marriages and other significant events include a document as proof that something noteworthy occurred. People journal to record their special activities while others use modern technology — photos, videos and the Internet — to share immediately with others.
Unfortunately, humans tend to forget spiritual incidents like supernatural healings, provision and protection. Making a list of everything the Lord has done for you has many benefits. Keep that list in your Bible so you can refer to it whenever you need encouragement. Notate events alongside Bible verses to remind yourself of how God proved that passage true in your life.
How many occasions of God’s goodness and answered prayers can you remember? He’ll remind you, if you ask Him. Are you recording events and dates, and telling others of your special spiritual moments? Do your children, extended family or friends know how God has been active in your life? What is more significant than to help lead others (especially loved ones) to a deep and vibrant relationship with the Lord? It’s not too late to start.