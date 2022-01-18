KINGSPORT — The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in downtown Kingsport, the annual King Luncheon at the V.O. Dobbins Community Center and the annual Candlelight Vigil at Shiloh Baptist Church in Kingsport that were scheduled for Monday were postponed because of inclement weather.
The MLK parade, luncheon and candlelight vigil have been rescheduled for Feb. 5.
The parade will start at noon. Gather at 11:15 a.m. at East Sevier Avenue and East Center Street (old Rikki Rhoten’s Insurance building).
The MLK Luncheon Drive-Through will be outside the Douglass Community Room at V.O. Dobbins Community Center at 1 p.m.
The MLK Candlelight Vigil will be 6 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 712 East Sevier Ave. in Kingsport. The service will be livestreamed.