Prior to going to the cross, Jesus gave us the Great Commandment, responding to a question about which is the greatest commandment. In Matthew 22:37-39, He said we are to love God completely while loving our neighbor as we love ourselves.
After the resurrection, being seen alive with many infallible proofs, He gave us the Great Commission found in Matthew 28 and, prior to His ascension, said in Acts 1:8, we are to be witnesses in Jerusalem, Judaea, Samaria and the uttermost part of the earth.
The mandate of every believer is to proclaim the message of Jesus Christ by telling others about His death, burial and resurrection. During a pandemic and a time of national and worldly upheaval, the message of Jesus Christ is needed now more than ever.
After the Holy Spirit came on the day of Pentecost, the early church grew without parishes, pews, pastors or programs because believers were sharing with others the message of Jesus. In Acts 4, we see Peter preaching about Jesus Christ after a lame man had been healed. Angry authorities asked by what power or name the miracle had occurred, and Peter took that as another opportunity to share the message of Jesus Christ.
While talking about Jesus, Peter shared the personality, provision, power and preeminence of the name of Jesus. As we think about the marvelous name of Jesus, there are six truths we need to recognize.
First, He is the Outstanding Savior. Peter refers to Psalm 118:22, a Messianic prophecy that applies to Jesus as the promised Messiah who is holy, elevated and exalted.
Second, He is the Obedient Savior who did always those things that pleased His Father. Paul summed it up best in Philippians 2:5-11 by saying that Jesus became a servant-man who humbled Himself and died on a cross, and because of that obedience God has highly exalted His name.
Third, He is the Omnipotent Savior. Omnipotence means of infinite power or the all-powerful One seen in His creative word and controlling work, and described in Psalm 139:14-24 and seen in Jesus’ power over disease, darkness, demons, death and the devil.
Fourth, He is the Omniscient Savior. Omniscience means of infinite knowledge or the all-knowing One as stated in Psalm 139:7-12.
Fifth, He is the Omnipresent Savior. Omnipresence means being able to see all or the all-present One as Psalm 139:1-6 describes.
Lastly, He is the Only Savior — as Peter finishes his sermon in Acts 4:12 by reminding us that salvation can only be found in the Lord Jesus Christ. He and He alone is the source of salvation for all men. The words “must be saved” mean it is an absolute must and there is no other option or plan B. This is why He alone is worthy to be exalted, and we are to fulfill the mandate to proclaim the good news of Jesus every day.
Hobbie McCreary is pastor of Grace Baptist Church in Johnson City.