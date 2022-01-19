Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
“Delight yourself in the Lord and He will give you the desires of your heart.” — Psalm 37:4
I’ve known this verse for years and have read it hundreds of times. I have meditated on it and pondered it. I have wondered about the desires of my heart, named them, and adjusted them more than once.
But recently, as I read it again, I had a revelation: Maybe the thing to desire is God Himself. I have a friend who often says, “I want to walk in the perpetual awareness of God’s Presence.” That’s it. That’s the deepest desire of my heart. In 2022, I want to desire the Presence of God more than anything else.
What would it be like to look for God in every situation — to recognize His Presence everywhere we go? I know it would be glorious!
This past year I read “Letters by a Modern Mystic,” by Frank Laubach. This book is Laubach’s diary entries as he committed to “filling every minute full of the thought of God” and “trying to live all (his) waking moments in conscious listening to the inner voice, asking without ceasing, ‘What, Father, do You desire said? What, Father, do You desire done this minute?’ ”
I believe that filling every moment with thoughts of God is found by delighting in the Lord. To delight in something means to receive a high degree of pleasure, joy or extreme satisfaction from it. The question that begs to be asked is: How do we delight in the Lord? As I have talked to God about this, I have sensed the answer is: Think about Him, talk about Him, talk to Him, listen for Him, and see Him in everything.
To do this He will have to be in the forefront of our minds. There will be a myriad of things that vie for that space, but desiring Him means keeping our attention on Him. One day, when my son, Creed, was 10 years old, I found myself giving him a lecture on the value of respect. I was so impressed by what I said and the way I said it that I told Creed, “I want you to keep what I just told you in the forefront of your mind.” He looked at me very seriously and said, “I can’t. That’s where my teacher told me to keep my math facts.”
Fortunately, we get to choose what takes the utmost place in our thoughts. If we want to be perpetually aware of His Presence, we must be intentional about our focus. And when that focus wanes, we don’t sit in condemnation or self-accusation. We simply shift back to thoughts of the Divine.
Kim Wheeler is adult ministry director at Christ Fellowship in Kingsport.