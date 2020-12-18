Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
“For the grace of God has appeared, bringing salvation to all” (Titus 2:11).
Do you have a Nativity set at your house? What figures should a Nativity include? We have a few nativities at our house. One is made of corn husks, made by an artist in Southwest Virginia. We have one of carved wood given by friends in the Philippines.
Our favorite, the one we display on our mantle, is a Mexican Nativity set made of dark red, baked clay. The handmade pieces aren’t quite to scale with each other — a tall Mary and Joseph tower over Baby Jesus. Two cows, about knee-high, rest behind them. A small shepherd girl and her sheep approach cautiously. And last, there stands a rooster. A rooster? I have wondered why a rooster is included among this sparse set.
I can come up with a few significant theological rooster explanations, like Christ’s humble beginnings, and the down-to-earth sounds and smells of a barnyard. This rooster could possibly be a reminder of that other one — the one that crows as Peter denies knowing Jesus. Maybe it foreshadows the trials to come in the baby’s life.
On the other hand, there is a cultural explanation for the little clay rooster. This set was made in Mexico. In the Spanish-speaking world, Christmas Eve midnight service is “la misa del gallo,” or “the mass of the rooster,” named because of the roosters that often announce the end to the late night liturgy. In England, Shakespeare referenced a similar Christmas rooster tale in Act 1 of “Hamlet:”
“Some say that ever ’gainst that season comes
Wherein our Savior’s birth is celebrated,
This bird of dawning singeth all night long;
And then, they say, no spirit dare stir abroad…” (1.1.173-6)
One legend has it that the rooster was the first animal to truly recognize the Christ child at its birth and is in charge of announcing it to the world. The rooster at the manger reminds us that we are called to do the same thing. In the darkness of these days, we wait and watch. We share with one another our hope for a new day coming that will brighten all of creation.
Then we proclaim the message from the prophet Isaiah: “The people who walked in darkness have seen a great light; those who lived in a land of deep darkness — on them light has shined” (Isaiah 9:2).
This Christmas season, may we share the signs of God’s grace that shine all around us.
Steven Spell is a chaplain with Amedisys Hospice.