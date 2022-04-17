Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
Happy Easter! What greater day can there be for people of the Christian faith? It is the day that reminds us why we are Christians. The Bible tells us that Jesus was born of a virgin and lived a life that was perfectly obedient to God. He taught the masses, healed the sick, gave sight to the blind and even raised the dead. Yet, without Easter, would we really “worship” him?
The last two years have brought incredible sadness to our world. Easter 2020 was the first Easter in my life that I was not “in church” physically. We at First Baptist Church, like so many others, were unable to be in our place of worship that day. Easter 2021 was a bit better as we were a little more “normal,” but not back to pre-COVID standards.
I am praying as I write these words that this Easter will not be “normal” either. Don’t read these words wrong. I am not hoping the COVID crisis once again negatively impacts our worshiping communities. I have a different standard in mind.
Wherever Christians gather this Easter to worship, whether in sanctuaries of the many churches in our region, chapels in hospitals, at campgrounds or in storefronts, my prayer is that we will not be satisfied merely going back to pre-COVID “normal.”
Could it be that the hardships we have endured during these 25 months will make us more aware of the power of the resurrection in our lives? Might our singing of the great music of Easter be a bit more energetic and enthusiastic? Might our spirits be lifted, particularly among those on the front lines of health care and first responders who have seen such horrors and kept going day after day?
My prayer for all of us on this Easter 2022 is that we will understand the renewal of life that Easter brings. May we greet our neighbors with greater joy and see those who we don’t know with a new appreciation for the simple, yet profound, gift of hope.
The first Easter was the most “abnormal” day in history, because a man who had been beaten, whipped and crucified walked out of a tomb to change life forever. May we never have a “normal” Easter again. May this Easter, and every Easter we are blessed to experience, remind us of just how extraordinary the resurrection was and is and shall be evermore. May the power of Easter strengthen and encourage you today.
Dr. Marvin Cameron is pastor at First Baptist Church-Kingsport.