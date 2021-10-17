Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
“To everything there is a season. A time for every activity under heaven. A time to be born and a time to die. A time to plant and a time to harvest.”
The season has changed once again. We are reminded of an Old Testament scripture where Jeremiah said, “The harvest is past, the summer is ended, but we have not been saved.” The word “salvation” is synonymous with deliverance.
An old cliché says the more things change, the more they stay the same. Day in and day out, human nature seems to remain consistent. We talk about the good old days. We recall happier days of childhood and youth. While we are busy making a living, we fail to build a life. While complaining about the state of current affairs, we lose sight of the presence of Christ who promises to abide forever within.
Much has changed in our world over the past year and half. Schedules have been altered and alternative methods have been adopted. As a people, we have “sown the wind and reaped the whirlwind.”
The writer of Proverbs in chapter 6:19 says, “For there are six things the Lord hates — no, seven that are detestable to him: haughty eyes, a lying tongue, hands that shed innocent blood, a heart that devises evil schemes, feet that are quick to rush into evil, a false witness who pours out lies, and a person who stirs up conflict in the community.”
As the pandemic drags on, and a “new norm” begins to emerge, I pray we can each learn long-lasting and joyful lessons.
My hope is to better learn how to appreciate all the seasons we encounter through life’s journeys. My goal is to glean from past failures and present faults a more perfect view of the kingdom of God that is within each of us. My prayer is that His kingdom will continue to come daily, until the glory of the Lord shall cover the earth, as waters cover the sea. (Habakkuk 2:14, Old Testament)