Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
The first official Mother’s Day in America was celebrated over a century ago. Anna Jarvis organized the event at a Methodist church in Grafton, West Virginia. Each year since 1908 this special Sunday in May has been observed.
Last year, the pandemic brought many changes, and I’m sure most families were affected in some way due to COVID restrictions. Hopefully, with the availability of vaccinations, our neighbors far and near can be reunited with Mom and Grandma, using precautionary guidelines.
I think of Mary as a role model for motherhood. She and Joseph protected the young child Jesus when his life was threatened. They must have sacrificed a lot by fleeing into Egypt and waiting there until news of Herod’s death was revealed. Only then was she willing to return to their hometown of Nazareth to reunite with family and community.
When Jesus was 12 years old, he became separated from his family while traveling from the big city back home. Upon discovering the child was not in the custodial supervision of his clan, they retraced their steps until he was found. Guess where the lad was? In the temple, of course. I often tell folks if they’ve misplaced Jesus, the church house could be a potential starting place of finding him. Mary chided him as any good mother should. “Son, why have you done this? Don’t you know we’ve been worried to death?” And he simply said, “ I must be about my father’s business.”
About 18 years later, Jesus was coming into fullness of ministry. He and his mother were participating in wedding festivities at the little village of Cana. This was a big social event of the year. All the wine had been used up, and there was nothing but empty water pots remaining. Ready to reveal the first miracle as God, he told the servants to fill the empty crocks with water. Mary, quietly standing by and observing her first born son’s instruction, simply said to the servants, ”Whatever He says for you to do, you do it.” Mary believed in her child.
Scriptures show us Mary continued as a loving parent, even after Joseph was no longer in the earthly story. She stood by her “baby” boy’s side even as he was cursed, beaten and abused. As death was overtaking him, Jesus committed the care of his mother to John.
As another Mother’s Day rolls around, let’s all remember the holy bond that is placed between children and parents. It’s a two-way relationship. Why not call her today? If Mom is no longer here, honor her memory and pay love forward to someone who is lonely today.
The Rev. Will Shewey is pastor at Shades of Grace United Methodist Church in Kingsport.