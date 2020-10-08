Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
John 3:16 says, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” This verse is a favorite of many, and there are two words that would significantly change its meaning if they were missing. They are so and whosoever.
We use the word love to describe so many things. I love my cat, my car, my kids. But God so loved, which means to a great degree and speaks of the depth of God’s love for us.
What if whosoever was not in this verse? That would mean that you and I were excluded. Whosoever includes everyone. Whosoever includes you! The verse does not say one denomination, one gender, one class, or one race, but it includes all by saying whosoever.
This great love of God should motivate us to love others. Jesus said in John 13:34-35, “A new command I give you; Love one another. As I have loved you so you must love one another. By this all men will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another.”
One cannot be close to God without being affected by His love. The Father loves His Son with an eternal love, and everything in His heart and life was released to His Son. As the Father initiated His plan to save mankind and expressed His love for a broken and sinful world, His passion was manifested through the life of His Son as with a heart of devotion, the Son accepted the cross for us.
Jesus prayed that God would place this same love in His disciples and us. He knew that no other motivation would be sufficient for the assignments God had for us, so God’s answer was to place His Son within us. It is impossible for a Christian to be filled with this measure of love and not be on mission with God.
We would be incapable of ministering to those God sends our way, unless we have His love. One cannot forgive others, go the extra mile, turn the other cheek, or sacrifice for others unless they have first been filled with the boundless love of God. That is why we must allow Jesus to love others through us.
Every day the love of God within us should motivate us to share the Gospel while going about our daily life. Paul said in 2nd Corinthians 5:14, “for the love of Christ constrains us.” The word constrains means motivate. Let the love God gave His Son, which the Son has given to us, motivate us to love others
Not only did God send His one and only Son to die on a cross because He loves us. He continues to show His love to us by showering us with blessings of kindness, grace, mercy, goodness, patience, faithfulness, and the list goes on and on. That is why during this pandemic and a time of political and civil unrest in our country, love and forgiveness should still be the motivation of our actions and attitudes.
Hobbie McCreary is pastor of Grace Baptist Church in Johnson City.