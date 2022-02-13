Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
February’s calendar once again visits our sentiments with the heart-throbbing virtue of love. Every year on Feb. 14 in America, Valentine’s Day purchases on candy, cards, jewelry, flowers and dinner dates total into the billions. It’s an astounding statistic to be sure and one billed in the name of love.
Poets and songwriters tell us, “love is all you need,” “love makes the world go ‘round,” and “love is the answer.” If they’re right, love sounds like a worthy candidate for extravagant expenditure. Yet love in its truest form transcends monetary value by a measure that defies any appraisal.
In other words, love is priceless. It has power to heal the hurt, bind the broken, strengthen the weak, welcome the outcast, disarm the hostile, calm the angst, console the despondent, comfort the dying, and, yes, save the lost. Such love cannot be bought or sold. It cannot be peddled or purchased.
The purest and most perfect example of love is revealed through Jesus Christ crucified for our sins. John 3:16 clarifies that it was because “God so loved the world.” The complete story goes like this: “For God so loved the world that He gave His only Begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life.”
It has been said that John 3:16 is the “greatest love story” ever told. If so — and that’s the conviction of Christian faith — then the most heart-throbbing valentine to receive is the one God sent signed in the red of His Son’s “precious blood” (1 Peter 1:19).
To receive this valentine, open the Bible to John 3:16 and read as follows: “For God so loved (insert your name here) ...”
During this Valentine’s Day season and in all of our reckonings about love, let us be reminded that the hallmark of “real love,” as per John 3:16, is not money spent but sacrifice extended. Jesus gave all that we might have all. In a hyper-monetized world, it is comforting to know God’s love is free, but never cheap. Indeed, from an old rugged cross, God stretched out His arms and declared, “I Love You This Much!”
Ed Clevinger is minister of Grace Christian Church in Kingsport.