Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
During this senior season of my life, I often find myself wondering why I walked into a room as I suddenly fail to remember my errand. “Senior moments,” we call them at our house. We feel happy when we find the car keys, our eyeglasses, the remote and various other objects. It is a daily distraction because it affects both Jim and me.
Are we experiencing cognitive decline? Do we have too many irons in the fire? Or are we just forgetful?
While we tend to muse about and amuse ourselves with our pondering of why and how, I am reminded of a woman in the Bible (Luke 15:8-10) who lost a coin. A silver coin. It was one of a set of 10.
She panicked! She searched her dark house with a lamp and a broom until she found it. Afterwards, she called in her neighbors and celebrated.
Now, of all the items I have “lost,” I have not celebrated their recovery like this woman did. Yes, I was happy to find my class ring, that special letter, missing phone number, kicked off shoes, neglected purse, elusive phone and so on, and I may have shared the good news with my sisters, but I threw no parties.
So why was this coin so important to this woman of the Bible? Was she so poor that the coin was all she had left to buy food or pay bills?
Research into the matter has enlightened my understanding. The coin represents the lost sinner, and the woman in this parable represents our Savior. He has come to seek and to save that which is lost. (Luke 19:10)
This precious woman with a lamp and a broom searched diligently for the one lost coin. How much more does the Lord Jesus Christ seek those who are lost?
He still shines His light and sweeps the dark world. The Holy Spirit knocks on the doors of hearts, preaches the Word, teaches His commandments. He feeds the hungry, clothes the naked, provides for the orphan and the widow. He has called us out of darkness into His marvelous light.
“Come unto me all ye that labor and are heavy laden; I will give you rest.” (Matthew 11:28)
God has found the nine coins, yet He yearns for the one that is yonder ... lost. As the Good Shepherd, His flock of 99 is not complete without that one lost lamb.
God will search for you until you find Him. Will you be found?
Penny Gilliam Hagy is co-pastor of Evangel Family Worship Center in Kingsport.