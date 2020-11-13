Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Many counselors understand if they can get clients to dwell on good things, instead of the circumstances they are encountering, many times they can find their way out of dark places that life’s situations have pushed them into.
During this wonderful time of Thanksgiving, we can reflect on principles God gives us that cause this to work. People hoped the election would settle issues faced by America and its citizens. But we realize, if anything, life around us is going to be a struggle for some time to come.
God gives us during this time a prescription that taken every day will help us. 1 Thessalonians 5:18 says, “in everything, give thanks, for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.”
Learn to be thankful for what you DO have rather than dwell on what we perceive we DON’T have.
Thanksgiving causes us to look up and put our trust in God. David prayed, lead me to the “ROCK” that is higher than I. (That rock is God) and Psalm 61 continues, “For You are a shelter and a strong tower.” Looking to God, coupled with “Thankfulness,” is a very real way to emotionally cope with a crumbling world around us.
Psalm 121:1 says, I will lift up my eyes, where my help comes from.
MY HELP comes from the Lord. This passage emphasizes the one refuge David found in hard times was God. David wrote again in Psalm 46:1, God is a present help in time of trouble. You don’t have to make an appointment three months away. You don’t call and hear English press one, Spanish press two. You don’t ever get a busy signal or a voice recording that He is out of the office. He is ever-present every minute of every day — just for you.
Many of us as adults can help our children and grandchildren understand how to implement this principle in their lives. Thanksgiving this year can be a time of new traditions, actually sitting around the table and talking to one another about things we are thankful for this year.
Let your family understand what has happened in our nation this year is unusual, yet you have been through struggles many times throughout life and you have learned to use this “time-tested” way to move through all the perils around us unscathed. Learn to give Thanks while holding on to Him.
The Rev. Sheldon Livesay is executive director for Of One Accord Ministry in Hawkins County.