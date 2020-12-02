Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Christmas is a season full of precious memories when you have small children.
We had made our traditional trip from family to family on Christmas Eve for several years. One particular year, we finally had three children and we were determined to make the journey without any bathroom stops.
The parkway we travel had few restrooms along the way and most restaurants were closed for the holiday. We had not made it halfway when our oldest (then 7) began announcing his desperate need for a potty break. We found an exit advertising a fast-food restaurant (and hopefully, a restroom), but it was several miles from the parkway.
I drove as fast as was safe and pulled into a Burger Queen just in time. I took the 7-year old and 4-year old inside, but found the men’s toilet to be in sad shape. The previous user was not careful — not even close! Older brother was jumping around doing the “potty dance” while I was trying to clean things up with a handful of paper towels. All the while I was grumbling at how ridiculous all this was and how I wish I knew who made this mess because I would tell them a thing or two! Little brother kept poking his nose in to see all the excitement. Finally, our mission was accomplished.
Before we returned to the car, we stopped to get Momma a milkshake. Suddenly, I realized there was only one boy in line with me. One! Little brother had been known to wander on occasion so I always stayed vigilant. But now he had gotten away. We looked everywhere in desperation.
Panic was setting in when we spotted the little guy talking to a small group of older men drinking coffee and enjoying the evening together. He was asking them a question using his serious face. We could not understand him, but the elderly man chuckled and replied, “No, son, it wasn’t me.”
We left quickly.
Just as my son tried to find the bathroom offender, others have sought persons throughout time.
Two thousand years ago, a small group of shepherds came to a cave on the edge of Bethlehem looking for a Savior. An angel had sent them. Mary pulled back the swaddling clothes that held her newborn son and extended him to these commoners saying, “He is for all people.” And they beheld the face of God.
To those who seek Him, the Savior will always be found. Christmas should always be about the longing.
Dr. Greg Burton is pastor at Colonial Heights Baptist Church in Kingsport.