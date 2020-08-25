Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Looking down to see the ground with all its snares and treasures seems pertinent to life. But, sometimes that sort of walk overshadows the blessings set for us above.
“Be strong and of a good courage, do fear not nor be afraid of them; for the Lord thy God, he [it is] that doth go with thee; he will not fail thee, nor forsake thee.” (Deuteronomy 31:6)
We all sin daily because of our clinging to the downward glance. Yet, there is nothing on this earth that should prevent our looking up to the giver of all good things.
“But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.” (Matthew 6:33)
If there be any hope, it is spiritual and it is of God.The Book of Romans reminds us of that.
Romans 15:13 tells us, may “the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, that ye may abound in hope, through the power of the Holy Ghost.” Romans 5:2-5 tells us, “By whom also we have access by faith into this grace wherein we stand, and rejoice in hope of the glory of God.”
While our eyes focus on the lost, needy and the suffering, our spirits must be always focused on God and His bountiful Love.
“If ye then, being evil, know how to give good gifts unto your children, how much more shall your Father which is in heaven give good things to them that ask him?” (Matthew 7:11)
Let us be always in prayer, full of hope and solidified in the determination to reach the mark set before us.
“Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.” (Philippians 4:8)
In other words, look up.
“Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.” (Acts 4:12)
Know God, know peace. Amen.