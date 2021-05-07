Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
We all may go through phases in life where one difficult event after another occurs. As we are enduring the current tough time, we may realize things will get better, and the storm will blow away. As we survive the stormy season and enjoy peace and tranquility, we enjoy the moment and breathe a sigh of relief!
When we survive the storm, we should also give thanks to God for His strength, support and kindness.
Sometimes we have things going on around us in life where we know the storms are going to keep on coming. Sometimes we may bring misery upon ourselves and, as such, the storms will continue. However, sometimes, we may be doing all the right things and doing the work the Lord has placed before us and the storms continue to occur.
As we survive one storm, and then another, gratitude toward God should be provided for His kindness and mercy. As I reflect on this stormy model that may occur with us, I begin thinking about Bible verses we can turn to when we need hope and confidence:
“When the righteous cry for help, the Lord hears, and rescues them from all their troubles.” (Psalm 34:17, NIV)
“God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea, though its waters roar and foam and the mountains quake with their surging.” (Psalm 46:1-3, NIV)
“Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me, Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me. You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies. You anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows.” (Psalm 23: 4-5, NIV).
“Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the Lord your God goes with you; He will never leave you nor forsake you.” (Deuteronomy 31:6, NIV)
“Oh give thanks to the Lord, for He is good; for His steadfast love endures forever.” (1 Chronicles 16:34, ESV)
As we survive one storm, another may be on the horizon. Please take these Bible verses to heart and remember them; they will provide you with hope and courage for the next troubling time. Likewise, always give thanks to God as the storm is survived. Many blessings to you!
James Reasor is a volunteer chaplain with Ballad Health.